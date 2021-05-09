Two dead, several injured in Saturday night crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls police are investigating an overnight crash that killed two people in Sioux Falls.

Police responded at 11:40 PM to the area of E. Arrowhead Parkway and S. Highline Ave. for a two vehicle crash.

The on scene investigation revealed that the two involved vehicles collided in the intersection and that two people from one of the vehicles died at the scene.

Passengers from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals for severe injuries. Police say speed was a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

