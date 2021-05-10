Huset’s Speedway kicks off summer on Mother’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The racing community is turning the key to continue a new era at Huset’s Speedway.

It’s been five years since the dirt track has experienced a full season of racing, and this year under new ownership Huset’s is expecting to fill the track with fast cars and the stands with cheering fans every Sunday night.

Last summer, after Tod Quiring bought Huset’s Speedway, the new crew was able to hold some races but nothing near a full season’s worth.

Which led to some anticipation this summer, “We’re Cautiously optimistic of having a really good summer. We’ve been out and about being at different home shows, sportsman shows, and getting the word out there that Huset’s Speedway is back,” said Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson.

“We’re excited to be back, opening on Mother’s Day, to get the fans back here and to get them back here on a weekly basis,” Johnson added.

