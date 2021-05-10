Jackrabbits react to being ‘Frisco Bound’

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the day commencement ceremonies were held on South Dakota State’s campus it’s only fitting that the Jackrabbit football program graduated in their own right.

After a decade of contending for an FCS national title, but never actually reaching the championship game, SDSU finally got over the hump with a 33-3 win over Delaware in the semifinals.

“Shows teams how we’re coming this year. A lot of teams have gone to the media to talk about us prior to playing us. And they can keep doing that because it gives us even more motivation to come out and play our best football. If they want to keep talking let them talk and we’ll just prove what we do on the field,” SDSU Senior LB Logan Backhaus said.

“Yeah, we’ve always been at the door to get down to Frisco, making it to the semis a few times. It’s pretty unreal to actually open that door and kind of step down there. We’ve been really kind of working hard and we deserve it,” said SDSU Junior DL Reece Winkelman.

“What I hope and what I expect and what I’m going to demand is that we’re not giddy about getting there, but we’re excited about the opportunity to win a national championship,” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

“Ever since that day I committed to be a Jackrabbit we, me and (my brother) Jadon, wanted to bring that same championship focus and mentality up to Brookings. It’s been a couple years and all the hard work is finally paying off and we’re heading there,” SDSU Sophomore WR Jaxon Janke said.

As satisfying as this was it pales in comparison to what could happen on Sunday in the FCS National Championship Game against Sam Houston State when the Jackrabbits could throw quite the “Graduation Party” in Frisco, Texas.

