Mother and Daughter share a graduation day on Mother’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gabrielle and Maddie Miller both graduated from the South Dakota State University on Mother’s Day.

Back in 2018 Gabrielle and Maddie made the decision together to pursue nursing degrees.

“She looked at me and said if you go I’ll go, and a week later I was enrolled in college doing my pre-nursing courses,” Gabrielle said.

The typical college doesn’t including going to school with your mother.

“I went to college first without my mom and then with my mom, and I think I’ve had more fun with her than without her,” Maddie said.

It wasn’t always easy for Maddie and Gabrielle.

“There are definitely times when you get stressed out studying and you know you got finals coming up, so we’re both heated sometimes and just need to study alone,” Maddie said.

However, the good times outweighed the bad and they are both proud to share their graduation on Mother’s Day.

“When I walked across the stage and they called her name I had to stop and turn around because I wasn’t going to miss watching her walk across the stage. It’s one of my proudest moments to see my daughter graduate,” Gabrielle said.

“Honestly, no words can describe how proud I am of her. It was so nice to watch her in front of me grabbing her degree. I couldn’t have asked for a better graduation, watching my mom and letting her lead the way,” Maddie said.

