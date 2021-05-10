Northwestern confident in Freshman QB ahead of NAIA championship game

Grambling, L.A. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, Northwestern will face Lindsey Wilson in Grambling, Louisiana for the NAIA championship.

The raiders looking to cap off an already impressive year, where they went 8-1 in the conference and 11-1 overall.

However, they’ll be playing without their starting quarterback Tyson Kooima, who got hurt during the last play of the semifinal game against Morningside.

That puts the ball in Blake Fryar’s hands, and the receiving core has confidence in the freshman quarterback.

“It’s nothing new, I mean Blake Fryar is still part of the team, right? And we take pride in being bros with each other and that’s kind of what it is,” said Junior Wide Receiver Shane Solberg.

“We put that all on us, we expect to make every play, every ball that goes our way we say ‘good ball, bad ball, catch them all.’ We know Fryar’s going to put us in a good spot to make plays and we trust him in that,” Junior Wide Receiver Cade Moser added.

