Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mild Conditions

Rain Chances Returning Late Wednesday into Thursday
By Tyler Roney
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: May. 11, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Sunshine returned across the Dakota News Now area today which will translate into clear skies for tonight along with morning lows falling into the mid to upper 30′s. We’ll have more sunshine on Wednesday, but temperatures still won’t be very warm yet. It’ll still be comfortable with highs reaching the mid to upper 60′s.

Heading into Wednesday evening, some scattered showers will quickly move into western South Dakota and move east across the state overnight into Thursday morning. We’ll get a break from the precipitation Thursday afternoon with highs remaining in the mid to upper 60′s under a mix of sun and clouds. Another chance for rain will arrive again with another system for Friday. Yet again, temperatures won’t fluctuate much.

This weekend will introduce a continued chance for rain. Spotty showers will be possible on Saturday but better chances look to move through on Sunday. Highs during the weekend will be in the upper 60′s to near 70. We’ll dry out next week with high temperatures warming up back into the mid to upper 70′s setting us up for a stretch of time with above normal temperatures for consecutive days.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash
Police identify second victim in fatal Sioux Falls crash
Barb Michelson, a fifth grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, is on administrative leave...
Teacher has 5th grade students in ND reenact George Floyd arrest
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Augie athlete’s prosthetic arm found and returned
Teen, 20-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Saturday

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Returning
Some more rainfall is on the way.
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Forecast
Sunshine Continues Wednesday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Frost Possible Tonight; Temperatures Slowly Return to Average This Week