Mild Conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Sunshine returned across the Dakota News Now area today which will translate into clear skies for tonight along with morning lows falling into the mid to upper 30′s. We’ll have more sunshine on Wednesday, but temperatures still won’t be very warm yet. It’ll still be comfortable with highs reaching the mid to upper 60′s.

Heading into Wednesday evening, some scattered showers will quickly move into western South Dakota and move east across the state overnight into Thursday morning. We’ll get a break from the precipitation Thursday afternoon with highs remaining in the mid to upper 60′s under a mix of sun and clouds. Another chance for rain will arrive again with another system for Friday. Yet again, temperatures won’t fluctuate much.

This weekend will introduce a continued chance for rain. Spotty showers will be possible on Saturday but better chances look to move through on Sunday. Highs during the weekend will be in the upper 60′s to near 70. We’ll dry out next week with high temperatures warming up back into the mid to upper 70′s setting us up for a stretch of time with above normal temperatures for consecutive days.

