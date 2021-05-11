Downtown Sioux Falls trolley returns this summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A familiar site will soon return to the streets of downtown Sioux Falls.

The Downtown Trolley summer season begins June 1, DTSF Inc. announced Tuesday.

For the 21st year, the trolley will provide a hop-on, hop-off historic downtown tour to the public for the 2021 summer season. Services will operate June 1 to August 29 at the following times:

Tuesday and Wednesday 12:00 pm-6:00 pm

Thursday through Saturday 11:00 am-8:00 pm

Sunday 12:00 pm-6:00 pm

Admission for the trolley costs $2 a day per person, and kids 12 and under ride free. All trolley vehicles are ADA accessible.

Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley route 2021 (Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.)

