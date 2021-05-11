Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Downtown Sioux Falls trolley returns this summer

Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley (file photo)
Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley (file photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A familiar site will soon return to the streets of downtown Sioux Falls.

The Downtown Trolley summer season begins June 1, DTSF Inc. announced Tuesday.

For the 21st year, the trolley will provide a hop-on, hop-off historic downtown tour to the public for the 2021 summer season. Services will operate June 1 to August 29 at the following times:

  • Tuesday and Wednesday 12:00 pm-6:00 pm
  • Thursday through Saturday 11:00 am-8:00 pm
  • Sunday 12:00 pm-6:00 pm

Admission for the trolley costs $2 a day per person, and kids 12 and under ride free. All trolley vehicles are ADA accessible.

Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley route 2021
Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley route 2021(Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash
Police identify second victim in fatal Sioux Falls crash
Barb Michelson, a fifth grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, is on administrative leave...
Teacher has 5th grade students in ND reenact George Floyd arrest
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Augie athlete’s prosthetic arm found and returned
Teen, 20-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Saturday

Latest News

By withdrawing from the “Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program” South...
South Dakota to end pandemic related unemployment programs
COVID-19 vaccine sign
CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
CDC recommends the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about vaccinations for younger age groups
Avera Medical Minute: Robotic orthopedic surgery available in Aberdeen
Avera Medical Minute: Robotic orthopedic surgery available in Aberdeen