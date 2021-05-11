Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Man conquers Urban Chislic’s “Gorilla Dumpster Challenge” in under 52 minutes

Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Urban Chislic’s “Gorilla Dumpster Challenge” was no match for competitive eater Randy Santel.

It took Santel less than 51 minutes to wolf down 100 ounces of beef, chicken, pork, and lamb chislic over kettle chips along with a double order of cheese curds, a double order of fries, and eight different sauces.

Santel says he’s doing the challenge for more than just enjoyment, believe it or not.

“I am in the process of being a dietitian and thought, with all the food challenges you can really get big on social media. So I’ve been doing the food challenges and in 2023 I’ll be a registered dietitian and the day I become a dietitian, I’ll be the number one in the world.”

Santel is the first solo contestant to finish the “Gorilla Dumpster Challenge.“

He has won nearly 1,000 food challenges.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash
Police identify second victim in fatal Sioux Falls crash
Barb Michelson, a fifth grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, is on administrative leave...
Teacher has 5th grade students in ND reenact George Floyd arrest
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Augie athlete’s prosthetic arm found and returned
Teen, 20-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Saturday

Latest News

By withdrawing from the “Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program” South...
South Dakota to end pandemic related unemployment programs
COVID-19 vaccine sign
CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
CDC recommends the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about vaccinations for younger age groups
Avera Medical Minute: Robotic orthopedic surgery available in Aberdeen
Avera Medical Minute: Robotic orthopedic surgery available in Aberdeen