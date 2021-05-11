Man conquers Urban Chislic’s “Gorilla Dumpster Challenge” in under 52 minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Urban Chislic’s “Gorilla Dumpster Challenge” was no match for competitive eater Randy Santel.

It took Santel less than 51 minutes to wolf down 100 ounces of beef, chicken, pork, and lamb chislic over kettle chips along with a double order of cheese curds, a double order of fries, and eight different sauces.

Santel says he’s doing the challenge for more than just enjoyment, believe it or not.

“I am in the process of being a dietitian and thought, with all the food challenges you can really get big on social media. So I’ve been doing the food challenges and in 2023 I’ll be a registered dietitian and the day I become a dietitian, I’ll be the number one in the world.”

Santel is the first solo contestant to finish the “Gorilla Dumpster Challenge.“

He has won nearly 1,000 food challenges.

