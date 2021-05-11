Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police have identified the 41-year-old who was killed when his vehicle ran over him following a two-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday.

Police say the crash happened just before 1:30 pm at the intersection of East Sixth Street and North Cleveland Avenue. A Jeep Cherokee was in traffic at the intersection when a Honda Accord, driven by 41-year-old Andrew Kashoba, struck the back of the Jeep.

Kashoba stepped out of his vehicle and the vehicle began to roll backward, trapping him under the vehicle. Police say at some point the man became free from the vehicle but was run over multiple times. Bystanders were able to move Kashoba away from the vehicle which eventually came to a stop.

Kashoba died from his injuries.

Police say the Honda may have been experiencing mechanical issues that caused it to reverse. Authorities are continuing to investigate further to understand exactly why the vehicle malfunctioned.

No one else was injured during the incident.

