Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday...
A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon, police say.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police have identified the 41-year-old who was killed when his vehicle ran over him following a two-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday.

Police say the crash happened just before 1:30 pm at the intersection of East Sixth Street and North Cleveland Avenue. A Jeep Cherokee was in traffic at the intersection when a Honda Accord, driven by 41-year-old Andrew Kashoba, struck the back of the Jeep.

Kashoba stepped out of his vehicle and the vehicle began to roll backward, trapping him under the vehicle. Police say at some point the man became free from the vehicle but was run over multiple times. Bystanders were able to move Kashoba away from the vehicle which eventually came to a stop.

Kashoba died from his injuries.

Police say the Honda may have been experiencing mechanical issues that caused it to reverse. Authorities are continuing to investigate further to understand exactly why the vehicle malfunctioned.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify second victim in fatal Sioux Falls crash
Barb Michelson, a fifth grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, is on administrative leave...
Teacher has 5th grade students in ND reenact George Floyd arrest
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Augie athlete’s prosthetic arm found and returned
Teen, 20-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Saturday

Latest News

By withdrawing from the “Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program” South...
South Dakota to end pandemic related unemployment programs
COVID-19 vaccine sign
CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
CDC recommends the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about vaccinations for younger age groups
Avera Medical Minute: Robotic orthopedic surgery available in Aberdeen
Avera Medical Minute: Robotic orthopedic surgery available in Aberdeen