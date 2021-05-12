10pm Sportscast Tuesday, May 11th
Landon is back with Birds, Zach is anxious to jump at home and hear from SDSU and Northwestern Football
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries season starts next week and Sioux Falls native Logan Landon is back after a stellar first season. Zach Anderson of Parker (USD) is thrilled to have the Summit League Track and Field championships in Vermillion starting Thursday and hear from both the SDSU and Northwestern football teams.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.