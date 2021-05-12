Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, May 11th

Landon is back with Birds, Zach is anxious to jump at home and hear from SDSU and Northwestern Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries season starts next week and Sioux Falls native Logan Landon is back after a stellar first season. Zach Anderson of Parker (USD) is thrilled to have the Summit League Track and Field championships in Vermillion starting Thursday and hear from both the SDSU and Northwestern football teams.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash
Police identify second victim in fatal Sioux Falls crash
Barb Michelson, a fifth grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, is on administrative leave...
Teacher has 5th grade students in ND reenact George Floyd arrest
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Augie athlete’s prosthetic arm found and returned
Teen, 20-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Saturday

Latest News

SDSU softball team is on a roll entering Summit League Championship Tourney
SDSU Softball team on a roll heading into Summit League tournament
Local players are proud to represent home state for SDSU in FCS championship
South Dakota kids are proud to represent their state playing for SDSU
May 12th Plays of the Week
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
USD's Lucky Huber is excited to host Summit Championships
Huber is thrilled to host Summit League Track and Field championships
Mike Meyer likes the solid core of returning Canaries
Mike Meyer has good returning players for 2021 season