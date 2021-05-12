Exciting week leading to Jacks FCS championship game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is a big week leading up to Sunday’s highly anticipated game. And whether you’re in Brookings, Sioux Falls, or even West River, there’s a lot going on for fans to take part in.

This Friday, the public is welcome to attend a send off for the team.

“We’ll have a police escort and the buses will head through Brookings, so it’s an opportunity for everybody to see the team off as they begin their journey south-ward,” said Merriam.

And for those heading South with the team, there’s an alumni function set for Saturday night in Frisco.

“The alumni association is very excited about the number or responses they’ve gotten to that. So, to anybody that’s traveling down there will have an opportunity to get together with people,” said Merriam.

After a limited amount of tickets for the game went on sale Sunday night, the number of South Dakotans planning to head south for the game exceeded expectations.

“Those sold out really within about 30 hours. That’s almost 4,000 tickets. The response of our fan base, of Jackrabbit Nation, has just been sensational and to have more and more people trying to find ways to get tickets. People are flying down, people are driving to Frisco, Texas,” said Merriam.

If you can’t be at the game in person, there’s a number of watch parties that are planned.

“Whether it’s locally here in Brookings, Cubby’s is the sports bar here that everybody loves to go to. There’s plans West river, Sioux Falls, down the line,” said Merriam.

For Jackrabbit fans in Sioux Falls, you can can take part in the game day festivities at Great Shots.

They’re offering a limited amount of tickets for a watch party on Sunday.

“We’ll have five large tv’s to watch the game on. The sound will be playing. Check in will start at 12:15 and we’ll go until the end of the game. Not only will we have beer and pizza but some of our vendors have stepped up and we’ll be giving away SDSU corn hole boards and other swag,” said Jonathan Buckley, Great Shots Director of Operations.

The excitement extends even to Governor Noem, “Oh I think we’re going to win 27-10. I hope to be there but not sure if I get to but go Jacks!”

Not only is she expecting a win, but is also working on a bet with Governor Greg Abbott.

“I’m working on it, I’m trying to come up with something really good because obviously we’re gonna cash in when the Jacks win,” said Noem.

The game will be aired on KSFY at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon and you can purchase tickets to the watch party at great shots at greatshots.golf.

