Farmers staying positive amid drought concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Farmers are doing their best to stay positive this year but dry weather has caused some concerns about drought. However, with crop prices on the rise, they remain optimistic.

Jeff Thompson has been farming his entire life, and over the years he’s learned one thing.

Uncertainty seems to be the only certainty.

“There’s always something, you know,” Thompson said. “That’s what keeps it interesting, that’s what keeps us in the game.”

After a year of heavy rains in 2019, and a pandemic in 2020, drought may be the story of 2021.

“It’s on everybody’s minds, we’re planting and we’re probably planting a little bit deeper than we normally would, on like beans, trying to find moisture,” Thompson said. “You want to get that seed in the moisture because you don’t want that seed to dry out after it’s half sprouted, and then it just dies.”

While some rain has fallen this year, light snow totals over the winter months have left the ground dry this spring.

Because of that, many farmers were able to get into their field early this year. However, with a lack of rain, as well as inconsistent warm weather, there are worries crop yields could suffer.

“Hopefully it’s not a major drought like it was in 2012, where a third of the country was in drought,” Wayne Soren, Vice President of the South Dakota Farmers Union, said.

Now that plants are already in the ground, farmers are doing their best to stay optimistic.

“This time of year, lots of times we’re just getting started planting corn and we’re probably wrapping up corn right now, so the chance of getting a high yield is pretty good, provided we get a little precipitation along the way,” Soren said. “We don’t need a lot all at once; if we can get a half an inch here and a half-inch there, it’ll probably work, and we’ll probably have a pretty good year.”

In addition to that rain, farmers are counting on some heat and sunshine to help their plants grow.

“It got cold and then we keep missing the rain showers, which has all of us concerned,” Thompson said. “We haven’t had much, we had that one nice shot of rain in April and just had showers since then basically.”

Soren agrees, adding seed germination will be difficult until higher temperatures become more consistent.

“We do get up into the 60′s and we do have a little bit of sun, but then at night, we get down to 32 again and the ground starts to cool down again,” Soren said. “We need some days where we get into the upper 40′s at night and up into the 70′s, and that’ll start warming the ground pretty quick.”

