Good Night Theatre Collective opens ‘The Fantasticks’ Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Good Night Theatre Collective is preparing to open its first of three shows for the summer season, “The Fantasticks.” It’s a musical that will feature a live band. The cast will perform the show outdoors in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden at the Washington Pavilion.

Theatre fans can catch the show Thursday, Friday, or Saturday at 7:30 PM. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online or at the Pavilion Box Office. Seating is general admission, so seats are given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Sioux Falls theatre company describes this show as “a journey through young romance, scheming matchmaking and the travails of a mysterious bandit.”

The other two shows this summer are “An Iconic Cabaret” in June and “Reality Wives” in August. Thoe will be performed inside the Washington Pavilion in one of the theaters.

