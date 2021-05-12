Half of South Dakotans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 123,518, 120,526 of which are considered recovered. Active cases in the state continue to decline. Active cases decreased by nearly 100 for the second straight day. 1,004 cases in the state are currently active.

On Wednesday, South Dakota marked a major milestone in its vaccination efforts. Half of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated. Overall, 336,010 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The seven new deaths reported Wednesday brings the state’s death toll to 1,988.

