Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Half of South Dakotans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 123,518, 120,526 of which are considered recovered. Active cases in the state continue to decline. Active cases decreased by nearly 100 for the second straight day. 1,004 cases in the state are currently active.

On Wednesday, South Dakota marked a major milestone in its vaccination efforts. Half of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated. Overall, 336,010 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The seven new deaths reported Wednesday brings the state’s death toll to 1,988.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash
Police identify second victim in fatal Sioux Falls crash
Barb Michelson, a fifth grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, is on administrative leave...
Teacher has 5th grade students in ND reenact George Floyd arrest
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Augie athlete’s prosthetic arm found and returned
Teen, 20-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Saturday

Latest News

By withdrawing from the “Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program” South...
South Dakota to end pandemic related unemployment programs
COVID-19 vaccine sign
CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
CDC recommends the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about vaccinations for younger age groups
Avera Medical Minute: Robotic orthopedic surgery available in Aberdeen
Avera Medical Minute: Robotic orthopedic surgery available in Aberdeen