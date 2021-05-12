Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Returning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ve had quite a stretch of beautiful weather so far over much of the Dakota News Now area. We’ll be tracking some spotty showers and storms developing in western South Dakota tonight, but look to fizzle late tonight. We’ll see them redeveloping on Thursday as the day goes on.

The chances for showers and thunderstorms will linger for Friday as well. We’re not going to be in a pattern where we will get a lot of rainfall, but we’ll take what we can get at this point. There isn’t any indication that we will see widespread precipitation amounts across the area when all is said and done. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60′s east to some lower 70′s west.

More chances for spotty showers and thunderstorms will linger for the weekend as well. Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 60′s to the lower 70′s. Now is a good reminder to have your Dakota News Now Weather App on standby if you have any plans to be outdoors! Next week we’ll see warmer temperatures back in the mid 70′s for much of the duration of the week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.