“Long” bomb helps Simmons shut down Roosevelt

Harrisburg blanks Roosevelt in game one thanks to big HR and great pitching
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tyman Long blasted a 3-run HR for the Harrisburg Tigers and that’s all our Athlete of the Week Will Simmons needed as he struck out 11 in 6 scoreless innings giving up just 2 base hits in the 4-0 Tigers win. The Riders responded with a 5-3 win in the second game to gain the split of the doubleheader.

