McCarty says this is just the beginning for his Red Raiders

GRAMBLING, LA (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern Red Raiders took the field at Grambling last night against the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders for the NAIA Football championship.

Lindsey Wilson raced out to a 17-0 lead right away. But the Northwestern offense came alive late in the first half. Blake Fryar on 4th and goal hit Konnor McQuillan and it was 17-7 at the half.

In the second half, Fryar hit All-American Shane Solberg for the touchdown. But Lindsey Wilson was really good. Quarterback Cameron Dukes and his Blue Raiders won 45-13, snapping Northwestern’s 11-game winning streak. It still was an amazing season for Matt McCarty’s team. ”We’ve got a great group of young men and I think those guys believe in what we’re doing and it’s a step in the right direction. I think things are just getting started for us and I’m just so proud of our guys. It’s been a remarkable run and we’ve got a great group of kids,” says the Red Raiders head coach who also played for Northwestern and was the Defensive Coordinator before becoming head coach 5 years ago.

