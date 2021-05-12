Avera Medical Minute
McCarty says this is just the beginning for his Red Raiders

Great season for Matt McCarty’s team despite the loss in the NAIA championship
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT
GRAMBLING, LA (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern Red Raiders took the field at Grambling last night against the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders for the NAIA Football championship.

Lindsey Wilson raced out to a 17-0 lead right away. But the Northwestern offense came alive late in the first half. Blake Fryar on 4th and goal hit Konnor McQuillan and it was 17-7 at the half.

In the second half, Fryar hit All-American Shane Solberg for the touchdown. But Lindsey Wilson was really good. Quarterback Cameron Dukes and his Blue Raiders won 45-13, snapping Northwestern’s 11-game winning streak. It still was an amazing season for Matt McCarty’s team. ”We’ve got a great group of young men and I think those guys believe in what we’re doing and it’s a step in the right direction. I think things are just getting started for us and I’m just so proud of our guys. It’s been a remarkable run and we’ve got a great group of kids,” says the Red Raiders head coach who also played for Northwestern and was the Defensive Coordinator before becoming head coach 5 years ago.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

