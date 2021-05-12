Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Meet the Candidates: Paulette Ludens

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has a School Board Election this month and we are sitting down with the five candidates running for the two open seats.

Cory Begley, Paulette Ludens, Marc Murren, Kate Parker, and Anthony Pizer are in the running.

Paulette Ludens joined Dakota News Now on Thursday. You can watch part one of our interview with Ludens above and part two below.

Election Day is May 18. For more information on the election, visit sf.k12.sd.us.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash
Police identify second victim in fatal Sioux Falls crash
Barb Michelson, a fifth grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, is on administrative leave...
Teacher has 5th grade students in ND reenact George Floyd arrest
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Augie athlete’s prosthetic arm found and returned
Teen, 20-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Saturday

Latest News

By withdrawing from the “Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program” South...
South Dakota to end pandemic related unemployment programs
COVID-19 vaccine sign
CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
CDC recommends the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group
Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about vaccinations for younger age groups
Avera Medical Minute: Robotic orthopedic surgery available in Aberdeen
Avera Medical Minute: Robotic orthopedic surgery available in Aberdeen