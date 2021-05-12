Avera Medical Minute
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder of missing Las Vegas toddler

Terrell Rhodes, 27, is being held without bond on a charge of open murder in relation to the disappearance of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.
Terrell Rhodes, 27, is being held without bond on a charge of open murder in relation to the disappearance of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.(Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT
LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - The disappearance of a 2-year-old boy in Las Vegas is now officially a murder case.

Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond on a charge of open murder in relation to the disappearance of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson. The little boy was reported missing May 5.

Rhodes is reportedly Amari’s mother’s boyfriend. Additional charges are forthcoming, according to investigators.

Amari Nicholson, 2, was reported missing May 5 in Las Vegas
Amari Nicholson, 2, was reported missing May 5 in Las Vegas

Police say after their initial investigation, it became clear “the circumstances of Amari’s disappearance were suspicious.” They did not say Tuesday if the toddler’s body has been recovered.

Rhodes’ initial court appearance is set for Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

