Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU’s defense is ready for Sam Houston State in FCS title game

Jacks defense ready for big test by BearKats
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team is prepping for the Friday morning departure for Frisco, Texas. That is where the Jacks weill take on Sam Houston State in the F-C-C title game. And if the defense keeps playing the way it did last Saturday the BearKats are in trouble. The offense has been good most of the season, but this is a very balanced team. And if they can get the early lead they are tough to beat.

Logan Backhaus, Senior LB says, ”Once we get the lead keep moving forward and don’t let up until the game is over. I think that’s going to be very important this week limiting their special teams explosive plays.” Teammate Preston Tetzlaff who will be playing his last game as a Jackrabbit says, ”We’re just going to focus on being us and getting 11 hats to the ball and stopping those play makers. Nothing really too out of the ordinary, we’re just going to be us so.”

They will have their hands full will a potent Sam Houston offense that scored 35 points in a huge second-half rally to beat James Madison 38-35 after trailing 24-3 at half-time. Their QB is one of the best in the nation and he can run and throw. But the Jacks have a very talented QB as well.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash
Police identify second victim in fatal Sioux Falls crash
Barb Michelson, a fifth grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, is on administrative leave...
Teacher has 5th grade students in ND reenact George Floyd arrest
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Augie athlete’s prosthetic arm found and returned
Teen, 20-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Saturday

Latest News

SDSU softball team is on a roll entering Summit League Championship Tourney
SDSU Softball team on a roll heading into Summit League tournament
Local players are proud to represent home state for SDSU in FCS championship
South Dakota kids are proud to represent their state playing for SDSU
May 12th Plays of the Week
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
USD's Lucky Huber is excited to host Summit Championships
Huber is thrilled to host Summit League Track and Field championships
Mike Meyer likes the solid core of returning Canaries
Mike Meyer has good returning players for 2021 season