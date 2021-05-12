SDSU’s defense is ready for Sam Houston State in FCS title game

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team is prepping for the Friday morning departure for Frisco, Texas. That is where the Jacks weill take on Sam Houston State in the F-C-C title game. And if the defense keeps playing the way it did last Saturday the BearKats are in trouble. The offense has been good most of the season, but this is a very balanced team. And if they can get the early lead they are tough to beat.

Logan Backhaus, Senior LB says, ”Once we get the lead keep moving forward and don’t let up until the game is over. I think that’s going to be very important this week limiting their special teams explosive plays.” Teammate Preston Tetzlaff who will be playing his last game as a Jackrabbit says, ”We’re just going to focus on being us and getting 11 hats to the ball and stopping those play makers. Nothing really too out of the ordinary, we’re just going to be us so.”

They will have their hands full will a potent Sam Houston offense that scored 35 points in a huge second-half rally to beat James Madison 38-35 after trailing 24-3 at half-time. Their QB is one of the best in the nation and he can run and throw. But the Jacks have a very talented QB as well.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.