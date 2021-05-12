Sioux Falls native Logan Landon is glad to be back with Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries start their season next Tuesday at the Bird Cage. There will be some familiar faces for manager Mike Meyer, like Sioux Falls native Logan Landon who had a great year last summer for the Birds. He hit .333 last summer and belted 10 homers while patrolling the outfield like a gold glover.

While it’s nice to play in front of friends and family, the goal is still be eventually be back with an organization like the Dodgers where he reached Triple A... But while he’s here, he always puts the team first. And last year they came close to winning the title. “I just want to go out and do whatever I can to help the team win. If I start focusing too much on individual stats or putting too much pressure on myself than I struggle and therefore the team struggles a little bit too. So it’s just going up every at-bat, trying to hit the ball hard and do what I can in that situation to help the team win, playing good defense stuff like that. Like I said, the results will come with that, the stats will be there if I do that,” says Landon.

Keep in mind that Logan and the Birds made the championship series last year and he was a big part of that.

The Birds are under new ownership this year and they are adding a brand new video board from Daktronics. Opening pitch is next Tuesday against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

