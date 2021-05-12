South Dakota law enforcement officials pay tribute to fallen officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officers from across the state gathered in Pierre Wednesday to honor those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Officers representing different cities and agencies from all over South Dakota attended the events, which included a wreath-laying, and brief memorial service.

This week is Law Enforcement Memorial Week. Which Public Safety Secretary Craig Price says is especially important in this day and age.

“It’s important for us to always remember the service of others and those officers who have passed away and died in the line of duty, that’s a big deal. It’s good for us together, sit back and relax and reflect on the sacrifice and service of those officers,” said Price.

Flags across the state are flying at half staff today to honor those fallen men and women and will fly at half staff again on Saturday, in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

