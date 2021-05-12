Students get hands-on with conservation education

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Education on conservation and habitat starts young. And for students at Mike Miller Elementary in Aberdeen, that means taking the afternoon to learn about pollinators in the area.

Regional Program Manager for Habitat with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, as well as the President of the Northern South Dakota Chapter of Pheasants Forever Chris Goldade said the education is key for both organizations.

“We want to talk about conservation. Not just hunting or fishing or any of that. As far as Game, Fish and Parks goes too, habitat is very important to all wildlife. So this plays into the habitat side of things too.” said Goldade.

Pollinator day allowed kids to learn about which plants and pollinators are native to the area, and their importance in the food chain. Students also planted a native pollinator plot not too far from the school, where a permanent butterfly garden will also be going in. And they also learned more about pollinators from Aberdeen City Forester Aaron Kiesz, also a hobbyist beekeeper.

“I try to make sure the kids realize that it’s not only honeybees, but a lot of different flying insects that are doing the pollinating, and try to explain to them what we get out of it.” said Kiesz.

Both Pheasants Forever Monarch and Pollinator Coordinating Wildlife Biologist Catherine Beall and Goldade said the hands-on activities will keep kids interested longer in conservation, as well as bring that education back to their homes and families.

“They have fun, and these are the days that I remember as a kid. So I hope that they’re remembering as well.” said Beall.

“It’s a lot easier to show them, than to talk about it. It’s an awesome thing at the end of the year to get the kids outside for a day anyways too.” said Goldade.

