USD’s Anderson happy to have Summit League championships in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Summit League Track and Field meet is being held in Vermillion Thursday through Saturday and athletes like Zach Anderson, the Coyotes All-American high jumper from Parker, are pretty excited about the chance to perform in from of the home crowd. ”Yeah this weekend I want to come out and have a good meet. It’s a home conference meet and I’ve been here 5 years and haven’t had one here so I’m excited to go do something fun and hopefully the bars get high,” says Anderson.

Zach has already cleared 7′ 5″ which is the 3rd highest jump in the nation this year. The former Pheasant hopes to fly high again this weekend.

