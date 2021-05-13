Avera Medical Minute
3-year-old girl dies from injuries after accident at Sioux Falls daycare

A Sioux Falls family has set up a GoFundMe after their three-year-old daughter died from...
A Sioux Falls family has set up a GoFundMe after their three-year-old daughter died from injuries in a playground accident.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Sioux Falls family after their three-year-old daughter died from injuries received in an accident at daycare.

Sioux Falls Police say the accident happened at a daycare in the 5300 block of South Solberg Avenue on Monday. Police say the girl’s neck got wrapped by a rope. Staff found the girl and she was taken to the hospital. Police say the girl died from her injuries Thursday morning.

More than $30,000 has been donated to the family through the GoFundMe page as of Thursday afternoon. The page states that funeral details are still being planned.

Police say they will continue to investigate the accident.

