41st Street bridge named for fallen Vietnam veteran from Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ahead of Armed Forces Day this weekend, a Vietnam veteran from Sioux Falls is being recognized for his service.

On Thursday, the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 honored Private First Class Kirby Dougherty with a bridge dedication. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken also proclaimed May 13 as Kirby Dougherty Day.

The bridge is near O’Gorman where Dougherty attended high school. He later went on to serve in Vietnam in 1968 and was shot and killed behind enemy lines.

Dougherty was previously awarded the purple heart and the bronze star.

The annual Armed Forces Day program is this Saturday. It begins at 10:30 am at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance on West Russell.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.