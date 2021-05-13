Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota dip below 1,000 for first time in months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 83 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 123,599, 120,674 of which are considered recovered. Active cases in the state continue to decline, dipping below 1,000 for the first time in months. Currently, 936 cases in the state are considered active.

On Wednesday, South Dakota marked a major milestone in its vaccination effort as half of the state’s population became fully vaccinated. Overall, 336,558 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot

The one new death reported Thursday brings the state’s death toll to 1,989.

