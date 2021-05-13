Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota dip below 1,000 for first time in months

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 83 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 123,599, 120,674 of which are considered recovered. Active cases in the state continue to decline, dipping below 1,000 for the first time in months. Currently, 936 cases in the state are considered active.

On Wednesday, South Dakota marked a major milestone in its vaccination effort as half of the state’s population became fully vaccinated. Overall, 336,558 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot

The one new death reported Thursday brings the state’s death toll to 1,989.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls family has set up a GoFundMe after their three-year-old daughter died from...
3-year-old girl dies from injuries after accident at Sioux Falls daycare
Barb Michelson, a fifth grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, is on administrative leave...
Teacher has 5th grade students in ND reenact George Floyd arrest
A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash
With so many places hiring, a good employee can be hard to find. A correction officer’s...
Concerns raised over Correctional Officer safety, benefits, and pay at South Dakota State Penitentiary
South Dakota to end $300 federal unemployment benefit

Latest News

Bridge Dedication for PFC Dougherty
Sioux Falls Vietnam Veteran honored with bridge dedication
In a normal year, chicken prices usually peak leading up to the Super bowl but then quickly...
Chicken shortages driving up wing prices in Sioux Falls and around the country
Meet the Candidates
Meet the Candidates: Sioux Falls School Board Election
The Sioux Falls School District has a School Board Election this month and we are sitting down...
Meet the Candidates: Kate Parker
Dakota State University Academic server room
DSU Instructor talks about the recent cyberattack