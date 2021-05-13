Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about children and the COVID vaccination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the inclusion of children ages 15 to 17 now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, the medical community is working on ways to administer the vaccines. In this question and answer series, Beth Warden speaks with Avera Medical Group Vice President of Clinical Quality Dr. David Basel.

Q: Is it possible that children could receive their vaccinations at school?

A: I think that will vary from location to location but we’re certainly open to partnering with communities and schools, whatever it takes. We’re willing to have those conversations, to get folks vaccinated, and that children group is going to be a really important stage.

Q: What are the latest updates when it comes to the CDC and their guidelines regarding the pandemic?

A: In prior times, the recommendation was to separate COVID vaccination by 14 days before after from any other vaccination. So they’ve removed that restriction of not being allowed to give other vaccines within 14 days of COVID vaccinations that you can give them on the same day. And so that makes it just a little bit easier because we’ve certainly had people that, ‘Oh I forgot and got my flu shot’ and they’ve got to then wait 14 days before they can get COVID vaccination. So with that restriction being limited, that will be a nice thing.

Q: And will that be beneficial as we’re looking at kids getting ready for back-to-school immunizations over the summertime, too?

A: Yes, so the CDC even stated, maybe we can use the COVID vaccinations as a time that we can catch up immunizations for things like adolescent meningitis and tetanus updates and so not only not avoiding it, but doing it coadministration at the same time. Now that’s going to be a little bit tricky because right now most locations that are giving COVID vaccinations don’t have some of these other vaccinations, but it’s one thing for us to start looking at that possibility.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.