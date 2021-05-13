Avera Medical Minute
CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health marked a vaccine milestone Wednesday, reporting 50% of the state’s adult population has now completed their full vaccine series.

Now, adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccination statewide.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend the use of the Pfizer vaccine for those age 12 and older. Just a few days later, the CDC followed suit.

“On Wednesday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to also support that 12-15 age range,” said Dr. David Basel Avera Medical Group Vice President of Clinical Quality. “Now we are free to drop that down just for the Pfizer vaccine only to age 12.”

Drew Pociask is among the first 12-year-olds in the state of South Dakota to get the Pfizer vaccine since the CDC approved it for his age group.

“It will be really nice to have it, get it out of the way, and know you’re not going to get the virus anymore, you won’t be affected by it and won’t be sick and be around more people,” said Pociask.

Drew and his father both did a lot of research together on the vaccine and they hope by him getting the vaccine, it can help get life back to normal.

“Really excited today to hear that the FDA and CDC are approving the COVID vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds. We’ve been waiting a long time for this, at least for our 12-year-old to get his vaccine,” said Drew’s father Jon. “It’s been a long year with the pandemic, and this is just one more thing we can all do to move us a step further to getting back to normal.”

Drew says getting the vaccine was important to him, with plans to play plenty of baseball and golf during the summer. Now that he’s gotten the shot, he hopes some of his friends also get vaccinated to be safe.

“I would like most of them to get it to be safer around each other, not to spread this virus around and to keep lowering those daily cases of coronavirus,” said Drew Pociask.

