Commerce hopping in Brookings during monumental time

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you wear blue this weekend, you are already doing your part to celebrate with the Brookings community as the Jackrabbits compete for the championship in Frisco, Texas. Kelsey Doom with the Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce discussed what business owners around the area are doing and how you can participate. Staff from Cubbies Sports Bar and Grill are having a watch party at the Brookings Country Club while other businesses are finding their own way to embrace the opportunity.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.