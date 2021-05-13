Coyotes softball season ends at Summit League tourney with loss to UMKC

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kansas City hit three home runs and got a complete-game effort from Mia Hoveland in the circle en route to a 10-2, six-inning win against South Dakota in the opening game of the Summit League Tournament Wednesday at Tharaldson Park.

The Roos (28-24) advanced to face top-seeded South Dakota State Thursday at noon. The Coyotes end their season with a 13-38 record.

Delainey Fenoglio hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning off USD starter Gill Woodward to break the ice. Fenoglio was one of four Kansas City batters that finished with two hits.

Second baseman Sydney McQuinn did one better with a 3-for-4 effort. She hit her first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field, in the fifth inning that made it 7-2, and won it in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI single to right.

That was more than enough offense for Hoveland, who flirted with trouble, but got some help behind her to get out of jams. Hoveland (14-13) allowed six hits, walked two and struck out five to earn her 14th win of the season.

The Coyotes struck in the top of the fourth on a bases-loaded double off the wall from first baseman Jadyn DeWitte that cut Kansas City’s lead to 5-2. South Dakota loaded the bases a second time in the inning, but pinch hitter Kiersten Denning hit a laser to first base that was snagged by Lia Lombardini to end the threat.

DeWitte was 1-for-2 and drew a walk. Coyote left fielder Courtney Wilson had a pair of infield singles as part of a 2-for-3 effort. Second baseman Lauren Wobken singled and scored in the fourth.

South Dakota fifth-year center fielder Camille Fowler made her ninth start in her fourth Summit League Tournament. She singled to start the top of the fifth inning, stole second, but was stranded at third. Fowler reached base in all nine tournament games she played in and hit safely in all but one.

Woodward, a senior making her Summit League Tournament debut, pitched into the fifth inning before being relieved by Sarah Lisko. Woodward allowed seven runs – five earned – on nine hits.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.