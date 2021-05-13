Dakota News Now Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with O’Gorman pitcher Reece Arbogast who was bringing the gas against Brookings in a 3-0 win for the Knights. He gave up only 2 hits and fanned 14 Bobcats...

Play number 4 goes to Brandon Valley’s Brielle Dixon who won the 110 hurdles and helped her Lynx to an exciting Metro Conference championship over Lincoln.

Good things comes in 3′s for play number 3 as Tommy Vining, Jon Trasamar and Jack Lundin were the 3 local qualifiers advancing to the next stage to play in the U.S. Open.

Play 2 goes to Mount Marty softball players Emma Burns and Kelly Amezcua as they went back to back against Morningside in the GPAC Tournament.

And the top play comes from Lincoln’s Ryne Hammerstrom who made a Willie Mays catch on the day the Say Hey Kid turned 90. And it helped the Pats edge Washington 5-4.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

