Flying for Life providing much needed blood supply

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From May 17-May 22, Avera Careflight and Sanford AirMed staff have joined forces to secure an adequate blood supply for community hospitals through friendly competition. ”Flying for Life” encourages donors to give blood at either Sanford USD Medical Center, Avera McKennan Hospital, and University Health Center donor rooms throughout the week with specific community blood drives beginning on Thursday, May 20. Those will take place at:

-Sioux Falls Law Enforcement Center May 20 @ 8-11:00 a.m. and 12:30-4:00 p.m.

-JJ’s Wine & Spirits May 21 @ 10-1:00 p.m. and 2:30-6:00 p.m.

-Remedy Brewing Co. May 22 @ 10-3:00 p.m.

Donors will cast their donation vote to the flight team of their choice. The winning team will receive bragging rights for the year and a traveling trophy. All who donate will receive a specially designed event t-shirt.

