Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Gaetz associate expected to plead guilty in federal case

FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019 file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to...
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019 file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel during an interview at his office in Lake Mary, Fla.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key figure in the federal investigation of Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges next week.

Joel Greenberg will appear Monday in federal court in Orlando, Florida, for a change of plea hearing, according to court documents. He had been working for weeks toward a deal with federal prosecutors who are investigating sex trafficking and public corruption allegations.

The plea potentially escalates the legal and political jeopardy the Florida congressman is facing and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Gaetz.

Federal prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to people familiar with the matter. Gaetz has vehemently denied the allegations and any wrongdoing and insists he will not resign his seat in Congress.

Investigators have also been looking at whether Gaetz and his associates tried to secure government jobs for some of the women, the people said. They are also scrutinizing Gaetz’s connections to the medical marijuana sector, including whether his associates sought to influence legislation Gaetz sponsored.

The people had knowledge of the investigation but spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation.

Greenberg’s legal problems began last summer when he was arrested on charges of stalking a political opponent. He mailed fake letters to the school where his opponent taught, signed by a nonexistent “very concerned student” who alleged the teacher had engaged in sexual misconduct with another student, according to an indictment filed against him.

Greenberg was charged in August with sex trafficking a girl between ages 14 and 17 and using a state database to look up information about the girl and other people with whom he was engaged in “sugar daddy” relationships, according to the indictment.

Charges on allegations he embezzled $400,000 from the Seminole County tax collector’s office were added last month, according to the indictment.

Schneider reported from Orlando, Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls family has set up a GoFundMe after their three-year-old daughter died from...
3-year-old girl dies from injuries after accident at Sioux Falls daycare
Barb Michelson, a fifth grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, is on administrative leave...
Teacher has 5th grade students in ND reenact George Floyd arrest
A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash
With so many places hiring, a good employee can be hard to find. A correction officer’s...
Concerns raised over Correctional Officer safety, benefits, and pay at South Dakota State Penitentiary
South Dakota to end $300 federal unemployment benefit

Latest News

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021....
Israeli tanks pound Gaza ahead of possible ground incursion
A teen recovering for 10 weeks in the hospital missed her prom, so the staff decided to throw...
Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash
A teen recovering for 10 weeks in the hospital missed her prom, so the staff decided to throw...
Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash
Bridge Dedication for PFC Dougherty
Sioux Falls Vietnam Veteran honored with bridge dedication
Bill Maher, winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual...
Bill Maher taping canceled after host’s positive virus test