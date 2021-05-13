Good Samaritan residents gather for annual spring visit from mother duck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every year, residents at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home have visitors who parade throughout the grounds.

The staff says a mother duck returns every spring to the facility to lay her eggs in their courtyard. The event is a hit among residents.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck shares this story in the video above.

