Huber is thrilled to host Summit League Track and Field championships

Coyotes to host Summit League championship Thursday-Saturday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Summit League Track and Field Championships start tomorrow in Vermillion and Lucky Huber is excited to have it on his home track along with athletes like Zach Anderson who told us that last night. ”For what they went through last year. Some of them were at the indoor national meet when it happened and didn’t get to compete. Obviously nobody had an outdoor season and it’s been hard. But they’ve worked really really hard so I’m proud of the effort that not just our track kids but all track kids in the country have done,” says Huber.

It’s a chance for us to watch elite athletes like Anderson who cleared 7 feet 5 inches a few weeks ago...And there are so many local names on the USD and SDSU rosters as well. Zach is from Parker.

