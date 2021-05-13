Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hughes County deputy remembered during National Police Week

By Kristin Kasper
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hughes County Sheriff Deputy Lee Weber, who drowned last year over the 4th of July weekend, is being honored nationally during Police Week. His name is now etched in stone on the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

Attempting to rescue his 8-year-old son, Weber drowned in the Missouri River last July. His son was rescued by nearby boaters, but that day the community lost a dedicated servant, a National Guard veteran, and according to Sheriff Darin Johnson, a friend to all.

“That’s what allowed him to progress through the ranks in our department,” said Johnson. “It was just his work ethic, his personality, and his desire to do the job well.”

This year, the names of 394 officers who died in the line of duty have been added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial

It’s part of a modified Police Week. Traditionally, thousands descend on Washington mid-May to pay tribute to fallen officers from across the country. This year, due to lingering COVID-19 restrictions, all in-person events have been postponed until October.

“We are going to come together and have our candlelight vigil and memorial service to honor the fallen of the past two years since we have not been able to be in-person to do so,” said National Fraternal Order of Police President Patrick Yoes.

Until then, organizers are hosting a virtual vigil Thursday night where you can honor Chief Deputy Weber and others killed in the line of duty last year.

“(Darnell) wasn’t just a deputy working for me,” said Sheriff Johnson. “He was my friend. He cast a big circle in the community, that’s for sure.”

That vigil will be held Thursday at 7:00 pm (CT). You can learn more about Police Week events here.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls family has set up a GoFundMe after their three-year-old daughter died from...
3-year-old girl dies from injuries after accident at Sioux Falls daycare
Barb Michelson, a fifth grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, is on administrative leave...
Teacher has 5th grade students in ND reenact George Floyd arrest
A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash
With so many places hiring, a good employee can be hard to find. A correction officer’s...
Concerns raised over Correctional Officer safety, benefits, and pay at South Dakota State Penitentiary
South Dakota to end $300 federal unemployment benefit

Latest News

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021....
Israeli tanks pound Gaza ahead of possible ground incursion
A teen recovering for 10 weeks in the hospital missed her prom, so the staff decided to throw...
Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash
A teen recovering for 10 weeks in the hospital missed her prom, so the staff decided to throw...
Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash
Bridge Dedication for PFC Dougherty
Sioux Falls Vietnam Veteran honored with bridge dedication
Bill Maher, winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual...
Bill Maher taping canceled after host’s positive virus test