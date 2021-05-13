Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M’s best-known products, the Post-it Note, has died at his home in Minnesota.

The family’s obituary says Spencer Silver died May 8 at age 80.

According to 3M, Silver was working in a company lab in 1968 when he discovered an adhesive formula that allowed notes to be easily attached to surfaces, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving a residue.

In 1974, a colleague came up with the idea of using Silver’s adhesive on paper and a product that later became known as Post-it Notes was born.

Silver’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Camp Invention, a STEM summer program for grades K-6.

Spencer Silver, co-inventor of 3M @Postit Notes, has passed away at the age of 80. Read more about his lasting legacy: https://t.co/lSxjdtVYbi pic.twitter.com/DtljhRhuGk — 3M News + Public Policy (@3MNews) May 12, 2021

