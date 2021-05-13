Avera Medical Minute
Keller Williams volunteers at Camp Leif Ericson for ‘Red Day’

The team from Keller Williams Realty was at the camp for their annual “Red Day” of volunteering.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer camp is just around the corner, and staff at Leif Ericson in Sioux Falls got a little help getting ready.

The team from Keller Williams Realty was at the camp for their annual “Red Day” of volunteering. The staff dedicates a day each year to volunteer in the community.

Roughly 130 volunteers chipped in Thursday to help prepare hiking trails, paint cabins, and remove brush.

“Having them out is a tremendous help for us. We have over 60 acres of camp that we need to get ready every year for the campers and to have over 100 volunteers come out and join us is really a big boost in our preparation,” said Camp Director Mike Murphy.

Leif Ericson serves over three thousand campers each summer ages 4 to 15.

The camp will still take some pandemic precautions this year but it’s expected to operate closer to a normal summer.

