Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Midco participating in Emergency Broadband Benefit program

(KVLY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - $3.2 billion has been appropriated by Congress to help broadband customers with their bills.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit” program offers a $50 credit to those who qualify. Midco is now participating in the program to help low-income households stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who qualify include Medicaid, SNAP, Pell Grant, and school lunch program recipients, as well as those who’ve incurred significant financial losses due to the pandemic.

“We recognize that there are barriers to people adopting their internet connections and this is one effort to alleviating those concerns by providing these folks with some financial relief,” said Andrew Curley with Midco.

The program applies to current or new Midco customers. The monthly credit is a temporary program that will continue as long as the funding lasts.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls family has set up a GoFundMe after their three-year-old daughter died from...
3-year-old girl dies from injuries after accident at Sioux Falls daycare
Barb Michelson, a fifth grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, is on administrative leave...
Teacher has 5th grade students in ND reenact George Floyd arrest
A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash
With so many places hiring, a good employee can be hard to find. A correction officer’s...
Concerns raised over Correctional Officer safety, benefits, and pay at South Dakota State Penitentiary
South Dakota to end $300 federal unemployment benefit

Latest News

Bridge Dedication for PFC Dougherty
Sioux Falls Vietnam Veteran honored with bridge dedication
In a normal year, chicken prices usually peak leading up to the Super bowl but then quickly...
Chicken shortages driving up wing prices in Sioux Falls and around the country
Meet the Candidates
Meet the Candidates: Sioux Falls School Board Election
The Sioux Falls School District has a School Board Election this month and we are sitting down...
Meet the Candidates: Kate Parker
Dakota State University Academic server room
DSU Instructor talks about the recent cyberattack