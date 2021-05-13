Midco participating in Emergency Broadband Benefit program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - $3.2 billion has been appropriated by Congress to help broadband customers with their bills.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit” program offers a $50 credit to those who qualify. Midco is now participating in the program to help low-income households stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who qualify include Medicaid, SNAP, Pell Grant, and school lunch program recipients, as well as those who’ve incurred significant financial losses due to the pandemic.

“We recognize that there are barriers to people adopting their internet connections and this is one effort to alleviating those concerns by providing these folks with some financial relief,” said Andrew Curley with Midco.

The program applies to current or new Midco customers. The monthly credit is a temporary program that will continue as long as the funding lasts.

