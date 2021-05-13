Avera Medical Minute
Mike Meyer has good returning players for 2021 season

Canaries have great returning core of players
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We talked with Logan Landon last night about the up-coming Canaries season that starts Tuesday at the Bird Cage. He’s excited about the guys that will be here to play and so is manager Mike Meyer, who’s team fell just short of winning the American Association championship in a shortened and strange season.

The Canaries manager says, ”Pretty excited about it. We’re coming off a really strong year, making it to the championship series last year and having a lot of the core group back. That’s something we’ve always struggled with in the past is having that core group of guys that make it a little easier building the roster for the next year and we have a really good group of guys.”

The Birds will have many familiar names like Logan Landon back. But they won’t have Clint Coulter who signed with the Cardinals today and will report to their AAA affiliate. They open the season next Tuesday with Winnipeg at the Bird Cage.

