More teaching gardens added to Boys & Girls Club campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota students are getting a chance to get their hands dirty while learning outdoors.

Four more teaching gardens are being added to the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire’s 8th Street campus. The garden beds called, teaching gardens, provide a living laboratory for students.

The gardens aim to offer an interactive learning opportunity, where students can help plant, grow, harvest, and eventually eat their produce.

Those behind the gardens say they also help younger generations make better, healthier food choices.

“If they’re knowing and understand where it’s coming from and they’re a part of that process then they’re making wiser and healthier choices now and into the future because they’re consumers already. So the more we can educate and empower them, the better off they will be,” says Cindy Heidelberger of South Dakota Ag in the Classroom.

The gardens are a collaboration between Ground Works South Dakota Ag in the Classroom, Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire, Minnehaha Master Gardeners, and west side Rotary.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.