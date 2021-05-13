SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While most of us have stayed dry so far this week, we’re going to be tracking some on and off again showers and even some thunderstorms over the next few days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through mainly the eastern parts of the area tonight and into Friday morning. We’ll see some gradual clearing through Friday morning.

While some spotty showers and storms will be possible Friday evening, most of the day Friday does look to stay dry with highs getting into the mid 60′s east and the 70′s to the west. Saturday’s rain chances look to stay in western South Dakota which much of the Dakota News Now viewing area staying dry. Highs will be warmer and everyone will look to get to at least 70 degrees.

Another chance for showers and storms are on the way for Sunday which will cool us down to the 60′s. Next week, chances for rain will return by the end of the week with high temperatures staying in the 70′s throughout the duration of the entire week as temperatures rise to around to above average for that time of the year.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.