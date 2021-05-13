Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

Temperatures Remaining Mild
By Tyler Roney
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While most of us have stayed dry so far this week, we’re going to be tracking some on and off again showers and even some thunderstorms over the next few days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through mainly the eastern parts of the area tonight and into Friday morning. We’ll see some gradual clearing through Friday morning.

While some spotty showers and storms will be possible Friday evening, most of the day Friday does look to stay dry with highs getting into the mid 60′s east and the 70′s to the west. Saturday’s rain chances look to stay in western South Dakota which much of the Dakota News Now viewing area staying dry. Highs will be warmer and everyone will look to get to at least 70 degrees.

Another chance for showers and storms are on the way for Sunday which will cool us down to the 60′s. Next week, chances for rain will return by the end of the week with high temperatures staying in the 70′s throughout the duration of the entire week as temperatures rise to around to above average for that time of the year.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls family has set up a GoFundMe after their three-year-old daughter died from...
3-year-old girl dies from injuries after accident at Sioux Falls daycare
Barb Michelson, a fifth grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, is on administrative leave...
Teacher has 5th grade students in ND reenact George Floyd arrest
A pedestrian was struck and killed during a multi-vehicle crash in east Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Authorities identify driver killed by own vehicle in east Sioux Falls crash
With so many places hiring, a good employee can be hard to find. A correction officer’s...
Concerns raised over Correctional Officer safety, benefits, and pay at South Dakota State Penitentiary
South Dakota to end $300 federal unemployment benefit

Latest News

Warmer Air Returns Next Week
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Returning
Some more rainfall is on the way.
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild Conditions