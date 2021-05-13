Sales tax reports a good sign for South Dakota communities

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Small businesses were some of the hardest hit by the early stages of the pandemic. And in Watertown, even with more people out and about as vaccine rollouts continue, Mayor Sarah Caron said the uncertainty is still there but lessening.

“We’ve had to change and adjust our lives. And it wasn’t fun for anybody, and we’re not quite out of it completely.” said Caron.

Caron said the City of Watertown saw a 20.2 percent increase in sales tax revenue from March of 2020 to March of 2021. She also said the first quarter of this year for sales tax collected is one of the best in a decade, helped out by lessons learned from the pandemic and momentum to get out to more local businesses.

“We know how to safely have fun now, and people are doing it. We’ve got a pretty good vaccination rate, and we know how to be safe.” said Caron.

In Aberdeen, sales tax numbers have remained at a steady increase since the pandemic began last year. The main driving force of that has been industry. But Aberdeen Development Corporation CEO Mike Bockorny said local businesses are starting to catch back up, driven by people looking to get out.

“They’re tired of buying stuff online. They’re ready to get out, walk up and down Main Street, you know come to the malls, etc. Get out into the stores, and see some things, grab some things, purchase some things physically.” said Bockorny.

Bockorny said something that has helped businesses survived and grow through the pandemic has been moving to new avenues to reach customers, like online or curb-side shopping. He said for many that won’t go away, and become a future moving forward.

“That’s going to continue, that’s here to stay. So, the businesses will have to find that right mix. How do they balance both of those, and what’s the right thing for them to do and how do they do it.” said Bockorny.

