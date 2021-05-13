SDSU Softball team on a roll heading into Summit League tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With a pitching staff that leads the Summit League in every statistic, and a pair of aces who’ve thrown several no hitters, you could say South Dakota State softball is “Armed and Dangerous”.

“We have six pitchers, which is the most we’ve had a in a while, and all of us come with our own unique strengths so I think that helps a lot,” SDSU Freshman Pitcher Grace Glanzer says.

Or maybe, with a program record 61 home runs and the top offense in the league, you could call them the “Brookings Bombers”. “Lets say two people aren’t doing well in the lineup, you’ll have seven other people in the lineup to pick you up. So it’s definitely a team effort all the way around,” SDSU Freshman Infielder Cylie Halvorson says.

These Jacks are certainly the result of an “Extreme Makeover” from coach Krista Wood who, six years after inheriting a program that had won just 11 games, led them to 38 this year. “We have pitching, we have hitting, we have defense. We have all the pieces to the puzzle that we need. It’s really important that it doesn’t matter who is in the other dugout, it doesn’t matter what the score is, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, but we come out and we play the Jackrabbit way of softball every inning, every out, every pitch and we don’t take a pitch off,” SDSU Head Coach Krista Wood says.

Whatever you call them, a Summit League Tournament title this weekend would give them the title they desire most. “Our quote this year is actually “To Be Remembered”. And that’s one of the things that we’re aiming for is to be remembered by the first team to go to the NCAA Tournament because we’ve all worked really hard for it,” Halvorson says.

In Brookings, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

