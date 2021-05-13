Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota kids are proud to represent their state playing for SDSU

Local players are pumped for Frisco
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team is just 1 win away from an F-C-S championship... They play Sam Houston State Sunday afternoon for all the marbles. And they have a lot of local guys on this team which makes it even cooler. And they feel the same way to be representing their state in the biggest game possible.

Wes Genant, SDSU Senior from Parkston says, ”I love South Dakota. I love my home state and it’s a privilege to represent them at the highest level possible in Division One football.”

Xavier Ward, SDSU Senior DT from Freeman says, ”So basically just repping South Dakota is fun in knowing that even though this is a state with small programs you can still have big-time players.”

The Jacks will face a very talented BearKats team from Sam Houston State Sunday at 1:00 on ABC and KSFY. And we will have live post game analysis on KSFY after the game broadcast on ABC is complete. And don’t forget our “Road to Frisco” pre-game airs at 12:30 on KSFY.

