South Dakota to end pandemic related unemployment programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that the South Dakota Department of Labor will be terminating extra unemployment benefits that came during the pandemic.

This comes as many businesses both in South Dakota and around the country are searching for workers amid growing labor shortages.

“We are hiring,” said Montgomery Furniture President Eric Sinclair. “We’ve seen big steady growth; we’re looking to add good people to our team and we’re now looking to open a store in Aberdeen.”

According to the South Dakota Department of Labor, there are over 23,000 job openings in South Dakota while just over 3,000 residents are on unemployment.

Some believe these numbers show that the current unemployment setup is disincentivizing people to return to the workforce.

“These unemployment benefits were very necessary as COVID began, and I think the federal government did the right thing by putting them in place. But as they’ve lingered, they’ve had some unintended consequences,” said Sinclair.

By withdrawing from the Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program South Dakotans collecting unemployment will no longer receive the additional $300 that comes with it.

Benefits will continue throughout the next month.

South Dakota Department of Labor Cabinet Secretary Marcia Hultman says, “If you’re collecting currently you should continue to claim your benefits, and nothing will change until June 26th so continue to do exactly what you’re doing.”

As worker shortages continue to grow, the Department of Labor says that now is the best time to get people back to work.

“All the help wanted signs, all the job postings and with seasonality, things are booming and it’s time to get people back to work,” says Hultman.

The South Dakota Department of Labor says they have already seen a decrease of roughly 20,000 unemployment claims since this time last year, and with the decision to leave federal COVID unemployment programs they expect that number to continue to drop.

