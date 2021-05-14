47 new COVID-19 cases reported as active cases continue decline in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Friday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 123,644, 120,763 of which are considered recovered. Active cases dipped below 1,000 for the first time in months on Thursday. Currently, 890 cases in the state are considered active, a decrease of nearly 50 from Thursday.

On Wednesday, South Dakota marked a major milestone in its vaccination effort as half of the state’s population became fully vaccinated. Overall, 337,559 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot

The three new deaths reported Friday bring the state’s death toll to 1,991.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.