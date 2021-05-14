Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

47 new COVID-19 cases reported as active cases continue decline in South Dakota

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.(KEVN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Friday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 123,644, 120,763 of which are considered recovered. Active cases dipped below 1,000 for the first time in months on Thursday. Currently, 890 cases in the state are considered active, a decrease of nearly 50 from Thursday.

On Wednesday, South Dakota marked a major milestone in its vaccination effort as half of the state’s population became fully vaccinated. Overall, 337,559 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot

The three new deaths reported Friday bring the state’s death toll to 1,991.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls family has set up a GoFundMe after their three-year-old daughter died from...
3-year-old girl dies from injuries after accident at Sioux Falls daycare
With so many places hiring, a good employee can be hard to find. A correction officer’s...
Concerns raised over Correctional Officer safety, benefits, and pay at South Dakota State Penitentiary
Police say the 9-month-old infant was already walking and somehow managed to climb into the...
‘Hero’ boy, 6, saves baby brother from drowning in fish tank
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

SDSU fans cheer for team leaving for Frisco
The SDSU football team leaves for Frisco with a parade
Mild Temperatures Stick Around
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
After casinos shut their doors for a brief period, the South Dakota Gaming Commission announced...
Noem appoints two to South Dakota gaming commission
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a friendly wager on...
Gov. Noem, Texas governor make bet in FCS Championship game
A prostitution charge has been dismissed against a Summerville man. (Source: Pixabay)
Iowa Supreme Court: No refunds for wrongly issued tickets