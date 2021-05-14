Avera Medical Minute
Chicken shortages driving up wing prices in Sioux Falls and around the country

By Ernest Cottier
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Major chains and smaller restaurants are paying steep prices for chicken as suppliers are having trouble keeping up demand because of difficulties attracting workers.

In a normal year, chicken prices usually peak leading up to the Super Bowl but then quickly return to normal.

The pandemic has made for anything but a normal year, as prices have continued climbing instead of dropping off in early February.

“This year they did not normalize at all and now they are starting to go up even more so we’re seeing 50% more than what we’ve seen in the past,” said Overtime Sports bar and Grill Owner Jeff Dougherty.

The price of chicken has gone up across the country, but business owners say some parts of the bird are more expensive than others.

“You know it really varies by the kind of chicken you’re buying, some of our store’s wings have doubled in price and then we have other chicken that has barely gone up at all,” said Boss’ Pizza and Chicken Owner Jeremy Seefeldt.

Many restaurants have had to raise prices, cut out wing specials, or decrease the size of the wings they sell due to high demand and rising costs.

“We’ve increased prices a little bit on our last menu revision and been trying to ride it out but unfortunately, everyone is going to have to raise them there is just no way you can continue to absorb that kind of margin,” says Dougherty

Some believe another reason for the shortage is increased demand from major fast-food chains as places such as KFC and McDonalds, as both have introduced chicken sandwiches in the last few months.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

