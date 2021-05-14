DSU Instructor talks about the recent cyberattack

Madison, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The cyberattack against the Colonial Pipeline Co., has the white house facing questions about why the country is not better prepared to protect its infrastructure.

On Wednesday President Biden signed an executive order to improve government response to cyberattacks. The order is aimed to improve information-sharing between the government and the private sector on cyber issues.

Biden spoke on Thursday about the cyberattack against the colonial pipeline and said this attack shows the need to improve the infrastructure of the nation.

“This event is providing an urgent reminder of why we need to harden our infrastructure, and make it more resilient against all threats, natural and manmade,” said Biden. “My administration is continuing to safeguard our critical infrastructure, the majority of which is privately owned and managed like Colonial Pipeline,”

Rob Honomichl a cyber science instructor at Dakota State University said Biden’s executive order can help both the government and the private sector of cybersecurity.

“Right now, the private sector does their own thing, the government does their own thing, so by sharing information and building that intelligence area will help be able to detect threats a lot faster and from detecting them being able to solve them a lot quicker,” said Honomichl.

While the mandate removes barriers to the private sector sharing information about cyberattacks, it does not mandate these private companies to share information.

